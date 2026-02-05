Lena Maller, Community Engagement Officer at the Forest of Dean District Council wrote in a 2016 report: “People responded positively to the fact that they could use something which they enjoyed doing. The skill of knitting, creating something which could help other people; something they could do in their own time and at their own convenience, with friends and family. People were inspired not only to create one, but also to give one to someone they knew living with dementia.”