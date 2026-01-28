A LONG-STANDING Cinderford business has closed its doors after 27 years, prompting an outpouring of sadness and gratitude from the local community.
Bowketts Off Licence, based at 16 Commercial Street, has ceased trading following what the owners described as careful consideration, citing rising costs and ongoing pressures facing small independent businesses.
In a statement shared online, the owners said the decision was not an easy one, adding: “Despite giving it everything we had and fighting as hard as we could for as long as we could, rising costs and ongoing pressures have finally got the better of us.”
They added: “Sadly, our story is not unique. Many small businesses are facing incredibly difficult times.”
The owners thanked customers for their support over nearly three decades, saying: “Your support, kindness, and custom have meant more to us than you may know, and we will always be grateful.” They also asked that their privacy be respected and confirmed they would not be commenting further.
The closure prompted a wave of tributes from residents, many of whom highlighted the shop’s importance to the town, particularly during the Covid pandemic.
Julian R. Symonds said: “The community will always remember you going over and above during Covid, keeping the shop well stocked and delivering to those who needed it.”
Others shared personal memories. Tyler Smith said: “I remember coming here with my dad, who is no longer with us, and getting a big bag of cheese balls. It brings back memories every time I go past.”
Mark Everton Adams described the closure as “a big loss to our town”, adding: “For a store that has graced Cinderford for so many years, it is heartbreaking to see it go.”
Bowketts Off Licence served generations of residents and its closure marks the end of a familiar presence on Commercial Street.
