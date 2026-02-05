THE University of Gloucestershire will celebrate the contribution of apprenticeships to the region during National Apprenticeship Week, starting Monday, February 9.
The university, which is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the county, will share inspiring case studies and uplifting success stories across its social media channels throughout the week.
National Apprenticeship Week brings together businesses and apprentices across the country to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and the wider economy.
Dame Clare Marchant, DBE, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said: “We are delighted to mark National Apprenticeship Week 2026 by celebrating the incredible contribution that our apprentices, our staff delivering the programmes, and our employer partners make across Gloucestershire and the wider region.
“Apprentices are an integral part of our community and we are exceptionally proud that they make up around 10 per cent of our student population.
“Our higher and degree apprenticeships are a vital part of our mission as a civic and connected university. They help people build rewarding and meaningful careers, they support our NHS and our digital and cyber sectors, and they play a crucial role in meeting the region’s skills needs.
“We’re proud of our commitment to delivering high-quality, employer-led apprenticeship programmes that make a real difference to individuals, communities and the regional economy.”
Emma, a degree apprentice said: “It’s really good to have the mixture of university and the clinical side. My advice to someone considering a degree apprenticeship is to give it a go”
Apprenticeships are also available with Gloucestershire College, who has praised the benefits of them and written on its website recently how to get the most out of the opportunity.
For more information on apprenticeship opportunities in the Forest of Dean and wider Gloucestershire, you can visit the University of Gloucestershire, Gloucestershire College or the government websites.
