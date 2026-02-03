SUPPORTERS of Forest of Dean Friends of Palestine attended a London demonstration opposing the genocide in Gaza last weekend.
It was attended by over 100,000 people and is the 34th such demonstration held since the slaughter began in 2023.
Forest of Dean Councillor Sid Phelps attended in support and said ‘The slaughter in Gaza has not ended. The establishment of the Board of Peace by President Trump hasn’t any Palestinians on it and is about shifting the Palestinian population out of Gaza so it can be redeveloped as a rich man’s playground. It is obscene’.
One of the big concerns of the demonstrators was ‘Will Trump attack Iran’?
For more information on Forest of Dean Friends of Palestine visit www.forest-friends-of-palestine.org/
