SAM Stables, co-founder of We Are Farming Minds and a sheep farmer himself, has partnered with the Farm Safety Foundation - Yellow Wellies and their Mind Your Head campaign to walk 142 miles from Ross-on-Wye to The Farmers Club in London taking place from Monday February 9 to Friday, February 13.
His goal is simple, but powerful: to shine a national spotlight on the immense pressures farmers face every single day, including mental health issues and to raise vital funds for the National Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs.
Sam wants to help give the next generation of farmers the voice, confidence, and support they deserve.
Sam will be leaving Ross on Wye Market at 7am on the Monday. Donations can be made via peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/sam-stables-mission.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.