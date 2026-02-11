THE thrill of old-fashioned Pancake Races is once again returning to Ross-on-Wye town centre this Sunday.
The races will be held from midday on Broad Street on Sunday, February 15, forcing the closure of the road to motorists for a good part of the day.
Registration to be included in a variety of races, which are divided up into age groups and teams of four, is from 11am at the Market House.
The race event will be officially opened by the town’s mayor; Councillor Linden Delves at midday. Pans and pancakes are being provided event organisers Ross Lions and Rotary Club of Ross who are hoping that business and community groups of four runners will be taking part in the event prior to Shrove Tuesday that honours the Christian tradition of marking the final day of feasting before Lent.
Each race begins at the bottom of Broad Street with runners flipping their pancakes at certain points along the route before the finish line at the top of the road.
Every entrant will be given a certificate and the winners will receive a medal presented by the mayor, who will also present the trophy to the successful team.
Adding to the flavour of the event, children are invited to race in fancy dress costumes as a competition will be held during the interval before the team races.
The races take place in Broad Street so the road will be closed that morning until the event ends in the afternoon. The organisers wish to thank all the community in advance for their support of this fun event.
This is a free, annual, family event that brightens up the cold beginning of February, so come along, join in the fun and bask in the warmth of its festivities.
