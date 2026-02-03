ARTIST and illustrator Matt Sewell has been described as the Banksy of the bird world and will be appearing in Ross-on-Wye next month.
He has illustrated for the Guardian and Barbour, painted underpasses for the RSPB, and exhibited in London, Manchester, New York, Tokyo and Paris.
His hugely popular bird books include Our Garden Birds, Our Woodland Birds and A Charm of Goldfinches.
Matt has also illustrated children's books including The Big Bird Spot, Dinosaurs, Forgotten Beasts and Atlas of Amazing Birds.
He is an avid ornithologist and A Little Bird Told Me contains 52 beautiful and quirky watercolour drawings and a linguistic curio for every week of the year.
St Mary’s Church in Ross will be hosting An Evening with Matt Sewell which will be a talk, a quiz and a book signing on Thursday 12, March 12 from 7pm.
During the evening Matt will talk about his book, share his artistic inspirations, and host a fun quiz, testing our knowledge of bird and animal phrases. Bring a pencil and some paper along to join in.
Building on the charm and success of his bestselling Our Garden Birds and Owls, Matt Sewell brings his signature whimsical artistry to the world of animal phrases. T
his delightful collection combines Sewell’s lush, evocative illustrations with an exploration of beloved animal idioms.
The book provides readers with the origins, meanings, and whimsical interpretations of phrases we use every day, inspired by the quirks of the animal kingdom.
A Little Bird Told Me will appeal to animal lovers, linguaphiles, and fans of Matt Sewell’s distinctive work.
The event is a joint venture for Rossiter Books and The Friends of St Mary's in Ross. Tickets for the event are priced at £8 are on sale at Rossiter Books in the High Street or via its website or phone on 01989 564464. Tickets also available from ticketsource.co.uk
