Gwent Police are appealing for information to find 16 year of boy from Monmouth who has been reported as missing.
The 16-year-old, who has been named only as Rory, was last seen in Cwmbran town centre at around 4.30pm on Wednesday 11 February.
He is white, about 5ft 11, with a slim muscular build and short light brown hair. He has brown eyes and a small red birth mark on his left cheek.
He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a black puffer coat.
He has links to Pontypool and Bridgend.
Anyone with any information on Rory's whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting 2600045317, or you can send a direct message on Facebook or X, or online.
Rory is also urged to get in touch with Gwent Police.
