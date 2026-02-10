A FORMER GP and museum caretaker at Monmouth Castle has just celebrated his 100th birthday with his wife.
Dr Eric Old joined Chippenham House medical practice in 1966 having spent three years with wife Angela as an anaesthetist in Hong Kong for three years, followed by a short period as a GP in Australia.
Life in Monmouth was extremely busy as the doctors were also running Monmouth Hospital on Hereford Road, which had an operating theatre, an x-ray department, and a minor casualty unit.
But the timing was good as there were now national policies to help GPs build new premises, and take on supporting staff. In the end they even had a primitive computer in the office, and a pager for the duty doctor to wear, so that his wife could contact him if he was out on a call.
Eric missed the impact of the mobile phone, which came just after he retired - in 1991, at the age of 65.
On retiring, Eric was invited to join the happy band of volunteers at the recently opened Regimental Museum, and here he was the administrator for 25 years. Personal computers were now coming in, and one was squeezed into the tiny office.
As a sideline he created, from scratch, a website for the museum.
Angela was a successful novelist writing under the name of AV Denham, having over a dozen romantic fiction books published.
For many years she also coordinated the WRVS support to the emergency services at times of a significant local emergency.
Angela also loved needlework and was a stitcher on the Monmouth Priory Tapestry.
Eric and Angela greatly enjoyed walking in the county’s extremely varied landscape. Whilst Angela maintained their lovely garden, Eric signed up to be a pathcare warden, of a couple of recognised country walks.
Life has slowed down for them both, but they have very much enjoyed celebrating Eric’s recent 100th birthday at Whitchurch Care Home!
Whitchurch House's director, Ram Mahendran, commented "We were delighted and honoured to arrange a special 100th birthday party with entertainment at Whitchurch House for Dr Old.
“Dr and Mrs Old are both residents at Whitchurch House care home. Perhaps uniquely, we have three residents including Dr Old who reach this special 100th birthday milestone this year and we look forward to celebrating the moment with them, their families and fellow residents.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.