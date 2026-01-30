FORESTRY England has confirmed it is considering a permit scheme for commercial dog walking.
The land management explained the reason for the consideration is down to a number of factors, including the pressure on habitats and to support responsible dog walking. It also said that any decision would be transparent and carefully developed.
A spokesperson from the West England Forest District on behalf of Forestry England said: “Responsible dog walkers are welcome in woodlands managed by Forestry England. Commercial dog walking activities involve more frequent visits and often larger groups of dogs, which can increase pressure on paths, habitats, and the experience of other visitors.
“We are considering the introduction of a permit scheme for commercial dog walking. This would help us better understand commercial use of our sites, manage impacts, support responsible dog walking, ensure fair access for all visitors, and contribute to the maintenance of facilities.
“Any future scheme would be developed carefully; we are committed to being transparent with progress and will provide ample notice before any new arrangements take effect."
The news comes following criticism on social media by a local professional dog walker, who was wrongly asked to provide evidence of a permit on Monday, January 19.
Rachel Bate, Owner of Rachel’s Rambling Rovers said: “I see Forestry Rangers occasionally but not very often. They’re always very professional to me and I’m always polite - but this is the first time I’ve been challenged in the eight and a half years I’ve been doing this.”
Rachel explained while she agrees with a permit on some level, she has concerns over potential costs, the impact to the dog walking profession and how the permits will be checked regularly.
Rachel said: “The main concern would be the cost of it because we’re not people who make hundreds of thousands of pounds, so if the cost of the permit was unreasonable, I think it would deter a lot of commercial dog walkers. If it’s way too much, then it will make people consider if it’s worth doing as a profession.
“On a personal level, I’m not surprised they are considering it and I think it is a good thing - but I don’t know how they would police it.”
Rachel added: “If I’m being completely honest, considering bringing in a permit seems to be a money-spinning exercise. They see there are people walking dogs and using the Forest for commercial gains and they want a bit of it, which I can’t blame them for.
“I do understand why they might need to introduce a permit but their reasons have to be good, and they’re going to have a lot of disgruntled commercial dog walkers.”
While there are currently no changes in place, Forestry England wanted to ask all dog walkers to abide by its dog code, which includes keeping your dog close, using a lead if they don’t always return when called, preventing your dog from going up to people or animals, and cleaning up their waste.
