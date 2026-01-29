There has been a bandstand on the site near Sling, a mile from Coleford, since 1913, and bands played there for several decades before. The current concrete, breezeblock and stone bandstand was built in the 1970s, and had a wooden shell-shaped roof. The bandstand became derelict in the 1980s and the roof was lost. A temporary roof to protect performers has been hired each summer, but it was not a long term option.