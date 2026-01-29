FRIENDS of Scarr Bandstand has thanked local groups and individuals for their support as it celebrates the new permanent canopy roof.
The "Pringle", as it has become affectionately known because of its complicated curved design, was craned into position last November. The groundworks, fencing, car park improvements and landscaping followed.
The new roof means that the Scarr Bandstand's summer seasons can continue, with free entry for most events, allowing all to attend. Summer Season 2026 is already being planned and there will be eight varied events to enjoy.
A Friends of Scarr Bandstand spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the following for making the new roof possible: Arts Council England, Forest of Dean District Council, West Dean Parish Council, Newland Parish Council, Coleford Town Council, Watts Trust Fund, Forest of Dean Lions, Royal Forest of Dean Rotary Club, Gloucestershire Masonic Charity Action, and the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association.
“We also thank Dave Pennell in memory of his father Jim Pennell, Terena and Graham Stayte, Fiona and Peter Leathart, Family donations in memory of Charlie Drake and his granddaughter Gwen Simmonds nee Cole, and the many generous private donors over the years and via the 'Just Giving' campaign. Forestry England is also thanked for its support.”
There has been a bandstand on the site near Sling, a mile from Coleford, since 1913, and bands played there for several decades before. The current concrete, breezeblock and stone bandstand was built in the 1970s, and had a wooden shell-shaped roof. The bandstand became derelict in the 1980s and the roof was lost. A temporary roof to protect performers has been hired each summer, but it was not a long term option.
Plans for a replacement permanent roof began in earnest in 2018, and a number of designs were considered made of metal, fibreglass, fabric and wood. With West Dean Parish Council's help, a London architect was hired, and a concrete design was approved - however it was too expensive to build.
A re-think followed, and the answer seemed to be much closer to home. There was a permanent canopy roof at Forestry England's Beechenhurst site. The company responsible for this roof is Tensile Fabric Structures, and they were happy to design a bespoke canopy roof for the Scarr Bandstand, echoing the shape of the original wooden roof.
After obtaining all the necessary permissions and securing a long term lease for the site from Forestry England, Friends of Scarr Bandstand were tasked with raising funds. It was challenging, but eventually all funding was raised, with a great deal generously provided by local councils, charitable organisations, and individuals.
Friends of Scarr Bandstand was formed from local volunteers in 2015, and the site was renovated. Music and theatre events have been held every summer since then, except during the Covid pandemic, organised entirely by volunteers.
The Bandstand is also available for any community group wishing to put on their own event in Spring, Summer or Autumn.
Anyone interested in using the Scarr Bandstand can contact Friends of Scarr Bandstand's secretary via the website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.