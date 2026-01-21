COLEFORD Platoon has thanked local supporters for helping enrich the experiences of its cadets. Bicky’s donated £200, while Jones Family Lights raised an impressive £419.68
These funds will go towards activities, trips, and projects designed to build confidence, skills, and lifelong memories for young people in the community.
Platoon leaders expressed their gratitude, saying the support “makes a real difference” to cadets aged 12–18. Coleford Platoon meets every Monday from 7pm to 9.30pm at the Cadet Hut on Cinder Hill, Coleford.
New members are welcome, with free uniform, no weekly subs, and the chance to make friends, learn new skills, and be part of a meaningful team. Anyone interested can get in touch via message.
