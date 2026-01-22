Hartpury University and Hartpury College added an additional international dressage fixture to their calendar for this year, providing spectators an extra opportunity to enjoy high-quality dressage and para dressage.
Hartpury stepped in to stage the first domestic international fixture of the year, following changes in the British Dressage spring calendar. The Hartpury CDI and CPEDI will take place from Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 3. Senior, youth and para riders with high-quality international competition opportunities at a key point in the selection cycle will be on show.
Phillip Cheetham, Hartpury Equine Director said: “We are delighted to welcome another CDI and CPEDI competition in 2026. This is a fantastic opportunity to support riders at a crucial point in the season, and we are already looking forward to a bumper season of international dressage at Hartpury.”
The addition complements the NAF Five Star Hartpury Festival of Dressage, which will continue to run in the summer. Hartpury said this further strengthens Hartpury’s position as a leading destination for elite dressage in the UK.
The schedule and spectator information will be released soon.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.