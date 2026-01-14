Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Don’t be in a rush to make any big changes. If things aren’t going your way, you don’t have to give up. Believe in yourself and you will overcome the obstacles that face you now. Keep calm and don’t let a few problems stop you from chasing your goals. The more confident you are, the brighter your future looks. Make some time to reflect on your long-term goals and objectives.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
As slow as the progress you are making might be, you are getting results and this confirms you are heading in the right direction. You enjoy being creative and your mind is brimming with ideas. It may not be possible to act on all of these right away but if you make extensive notes for later use, this will ensure they don’t fade away.
Gemini (May22/June21)
A community or voluntary project faces the threat of being shut down because of a severe drop in funding. Don’t give up hope and don’t allow negative people to dishearten you. Attending a workshop will help you find grant foundations that might support this venture. Stay hopeful. Creating a website would be a great way to share uplifting messages.
Cancer (June22/July23)
There is no need to stick with things that don’t bring you any happiness. Start looking for new ways to fulfil your needs. Make some time to meditate and reconnect with your inner-self. Listening to your intuition can help you work out what it is you want to do in the future. Before you know it, the opportunities you are hoping for will present themselves.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
If you’re being expected to have to continue with routine tasks, your heart won’t be in it. Already you are looking around you to see what else might be on offer. You might enjoy some surprising luck later in the week. Even if you reflect on it you will accept your success really comes from your dedication to your work and your ability to seize the right opportunities that come your way.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You are now fulfilling responsibilities purely out of obligation. You don’t get the enjoyment you had expected from some tasks you took on. It doesn’t have to continue that way. You could do with making fun a part of your daily routine. A boring schedule is not inspiring you. To achieve success you need to have more faith in yourself.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Overthinking is stopping you from moving forward. Rather than questioning whether you will succeed in your goals, the best approach will be to just go for it. Taking action is far more enjoyable than pondering whether to begin. Belief in your future combined with an increase in energy and good health will set you on the road to prosperity.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You need constructive outlets for your creative skills. Teaming up with a group of talented people is the best way to move forward as you will all inspire each other. It will feel rewarding to apply your ideas in both your hobbies and your job and it will take no effort to attract the support you need from like-minded others..
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your partner or someone who is equally as close is showing greater acceptance of your needs and feelings even if your ideas don’t always suit them. They will admit to having not been very understanding earlier. Take this opportunity to make a start on changes or plans you feel are important. Do this before those who might block your progress have a chance to change their mind.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A partner or housemate’s spending is growing out of control and action is needed. You’re doing your best to save money while they are splashing out on all sorts of pleasures and they expect you to join them. You find happiness in the simple things in life and you are starting to realise that in this respect they will never understand you.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Like recently, no matter what your goals happen to be, turn on your charm and you will easily win anyone to your side. Accept all offers of help that come your way. You have hidden talents that are about to be revealed and a team effort is where you will be able to display them. Draw on your strength as you try out new ideas.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re starting to realise a long-term arrangement can and should be changed in order for you to get more out of this. Once you agree on something different, you will have more time to concentrate on other matters. If you’re thinking about applying for a new job a suggestion made by your boss will provide the launchpad you need to make a big jump upwards.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.