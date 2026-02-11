ARTISTS and experts will deliver talks at the University of Gloucestershire on Thursday (February 19), following research that led to the discovery of an orchestral work by a forgotten Dutch composer who died in Auschwitz.
Father and son artists Stephen and Sam Belinfante, uncovered Ontwaking (‘awakening’) by Daniël Belinfante, during a research trip to Amsterdam and The Hague, where numerous Belinfantes once lived and worked.
On Thursday between 6pm-8pm, Sam will present a talk about the research that he and Stephen carried out to produce the exhibition.
Sam and Stephen, will engage in a panel discussion with the University’s Dr Will Large and Professor Andrew Bick, chaired by Elwes gallery curator, Sarah Bowden.
Daniël Belinfante was a cousin of Stephen’s who died in Auschwitz in 1945, just before it was liberated, but other members of the Belinfante family such as Frieda Belinfante (1904–1995), who also practiced art and music professionally, evaded capture and supported others through acts of resistance.
Stephen and Sam Belinfante probe the difficulties of perceiving history and memory through their respective mediums – Stephen in painting, collage and works on fabric, and Sam through film and sound works – in an exhibition entitled Ontwaking at the university’s Elwes gallery, Park Campus.
