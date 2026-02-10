AFTER 25 incredible years of live music, great beer and social connectivity, Linton Festival returns for its final outing this June.
The organisers of the event, which is hosted at the village’s Alma Inn, have decided that a combination of factors have contributed to the decision to end the festival along with the ever-increasing costs of staging a large event, leaving the committee to decided that 2026 will be the festival’s swansong.
What began as a humble idea to host a few local bands in the pub one night has grown into a three-day celebration that welcomes thousands of festivalgoers and has attracted international artists along the way.
To mark this special milestone, organisers are aiming to make Linton Festival 2026 the biggest and best yet – a fitting finale to a quarter-century of unforgettable performances, good times, and generosity.
Over the years Linton Festival has created a true musical legacy, built on passion, quality and the loyalty of its audiences. The festival has welcomed legendary performers including Ruby Turner, Suzi Quatro, Wilko Johnson, Walter Trout and Geno Washington, along with rock icons such as Bernie Marsden of Whitesnake and Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac.
Dave Lambert, Chairman of the community interest company, said: “After 25 incredible years of Linton Festival, raising vital funds for local charities and welcoming outstanding national and international artists to our small village, we’re preparing to host our final event this June at the Alma Inn.
“I encourage everyone to join us for this last celebration of a true Herefordshire heritage festival and enjoy the music, the ales, the local ciders and the fantastic food one more time.”
Linton Festival is entirely run by volunteers and remains true to its roots, raising funds for local good causes at the same time as offering an unbeatable weekend of live music, fine food, and the best beer and cider Herefordshire has to offer.
The year’s festival line-up features three show-stopping headliners. On Friday June 21, Dark Side of the Wall will be playing an unmissable Pink Floyd tribute experience; On Saturday, June 22 ,King King, a multi-award-winning British blues-rock band will be performing their finest music and supported by Nine Below Zero.
The festival concludes on Sunday, June 22 with The Magic of Motown closing the weekend with soul, sparkle and a dose of nostalgia.
The festival organisers pointed out that there are several parties involved in running the event and believe that now is the time for each party to evolve and explore different opportunities.
Linton Festival has been hosted at The Alma for the past 25 years, with the full support of landlords Dan and Gemma Evans.
“It’s been a great run, raising over £150K for charity, but now it’s time for those involved to evolve and explore different opportunities.
“This could mean more music for everyone – at The Alma and maybe you may even see the festival crop up somewhere else in the area,” Mr Lambert said.
Visitors to this year’s festival can still enjoy on-site camping and food from top local suppliers within the surroundings of The Alma Inn in Linton.
Tickets are on sale now ranging from a day pass from £30 to a full weekend blow out for £110. They can be purchased online at lintonfestival.org or at The Alma Inn and at River Music (in Ross).
