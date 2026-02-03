COMMUNITY Interest Company Green Relocation Hub is launching an initiative in Lydney, looking to “turn data into safety”.
As the Severn Estuary is expected to enter a record-breaking tidal phase in March, Green Location Hub is offering residents the chance to get a "Humanity First Grab Bag”. Included in the professional emergency grab bag kits are items which can help Lydney residents prepare for flooding.
Green Relocation Hub, which focuses on raising awareness of sea level rises and assisting people in high-risk flood areas, explained residents can get a head start on flood preparation using the government’s flood alerts.
Marion Sarah Greenwood, Founder of Green Relocation Hub said: “Lydney residents can get a massive head start by setting a Flood Alert for Ilfracombe. You receive a notification approximately three hours before the peak tide reaches our part of the Severn Estuary. This is your window of opportunity to move a vehicle to the upper town, lift furniture, or check on a vulnerable neighbour before the water is funneled into the Estuary.”
She added this year is the peak of the 18.6 year lunar cycle when the moon’s pull is at its strongest. Combined with the recent acceleration of Antarctic ice melt following the breach of the Mouginot Line, the tides between March 18 and 23 are projected to be amongst the highest ever recorded.
You can set up flood alerts by visiting the government website. Use your internet browser to search for flood alerts and follow the instructions to receive email or text message updates.
For your chance to get your hands on a “Humanity First Grab Bag”, email a screenshot of the predicted high-water heights for March 18 to March 23 to [email protected].
