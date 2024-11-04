Joseph Emmett, Will Shipley and Dave Prosser-Painting ran a marathon among the River Thames from Walton to Westminster before the March for Clean Water to press the issue that time really is running out for our waterways. Joseph Emmett, “Like our Run the Wye event last summer, with Harvey Pawson, we want to stress that we need solutions to help save our rivers, lakes and seas. After all they are all connected, in nature and spirit, and we are too, we need them to allow nature and humans to thrive.”