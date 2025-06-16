EMERGENCY services were called out on Sunday, June 15 to respond to reports of a capsized catamaran near the M48 Severn Bridge.
At around 12.30pm, HM Coastguard Chepstow was alerted to two people whose vessel had been re-righted.
The Chepstow team left Caldicot Castle and Country Park, where they were in attendance for a Drowning Prevention Week PR event. It responded to reports joined by Portishead Coastguard Rescue Team, Severn Area Rescue Association, RNLI Portishead, Barry Dock RNLI All Weather Lifeboat, Longtown Mountain Rescue Team, Wales 4x4 Response and Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 187.
A mayday relay was broadcast with a nearby vessel answering and assisting the people from the water. They were then recovered safely to shore where Coastguard Officers assessed them, it was determined no medical assistance was required.
A SARA Beachley spokesperson said: “A catamaran had capsized upriver, with two people in the water and initially unaccounted for. SARA 3 immediately launched and proceeded to the last known location of the vessel.
“We confirmed with the Coastguard that both individuals had been safely recovered by another vessel that had also responded to the Mayday call and had returned them to shore.
“SARA 3 crew then located the vessel, which had been re-righted. With the tide going out and the wind in the opposite direction there were some challenging river conditions, with large waves. SARA 3 escorted the catamaran, with the help of another vessel, back to a place of safety. We are pleased to report that all parties returned home safe and well.”
The efforts were praised by residents via social media, thanking the emergency services for their assistance and hard work.
The team from HM Coastguard Chepstow will be available to talk to on Sunday, June 29 between 10am and 4pm at Sharpness Lifeboat Station, alongside SARA, as part of an open day joined by live music, entertainment and a barbecue.
