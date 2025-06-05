WYE Valley racehorse owner Sue Maine is set to turn a night at the races into something special on Saturday (June 7), as she sponsors a race in memory of her beloved late husband, Michael.
Anna Wheatley of Chepstow Racecourse reports that the evening will not only feature thrilling racing and country-themed entertainment, but will also include a special tribute to Sue’s late husband.
The Michael Maine Memorial Cup, sponsored by Sue, is being held in memory of him, and shines a light on the family's ongoing efforts to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research.
Chepstow-based Sue and her children have a target goal of £15,000, and are incredibly close to this with £14,665.33 already raised.
Additionally, Sue’s daughter Stephanie will be going the extra mile – literally – taking on a 200,000-step challenge to help reach the target, supported all the way by her brother Philip to achieve and exceed the final milestone.S
Sue’s love for horse racing began quite unexpectedly in the early 2000s, while she was living in Swindon.
During a visit to the Lambourn Open Day, she and Michael were wandering through the yards when he spotted a horse advertised for sale and he encouraged her to “go find out more”.
That horse turned out to be trained by Bryan Smart, with his wife Vicky, and the couple ended up taking out their first-ever quarter shares in a filly named Berkley Heights.
That spontaneous decision ignited a passion for the sport, and later Sue joined a racehorse syndicate with the late Henry Ponsonby (HP Racing).
It wasn’t long before one of her horses was running at Ascot Racecourse in 2014 – a proud moment she treasures.
Her first-ever win as a sole owner came with her horse The Cola Kid at Ffos Las Racecourse on 4th July 2023, trained by Shirenewton’s Grace Harris and ridden by Connor Planas.
But her most cherished moment came in early September last year, when her part-owned horse Some Nightmare with Roger Gould claimed victory at Chepstow Racecourse, her home track.
“I was just peeling potatoes with the grandchildren and said, ‘I’m just popping down to see the horse run,’” Sue laughs.
That spontaneous trip turned into a moment she’ll never forget—her first win in her own colours at Chepstow.
“No matter how low racing can feel at times, that buzz of winning in my colours—at my local track—is a massive buzz and a truly lovely feeling,” she says.
“Chepstow is somewhere everyone is welcome. The staff are friendly, and I even attend races on my own. It’s special.”
And her affection for Chepstow deepened during the last fixture on Friday, 30th May, when she celebrated a remarkable double victory:
- 3:25 – Some Nightmare (IRE), ridden by Gina Mangan, trained by John O’Shea
- 5:00 – Romanovich, ridden by William Carson, also trained by John O’SheaEven now, Sue says she’s still in awe of that day.
For Sue, horse racing isn’t just about competition—it’s about connection, passion, and hope.
“Being a racehorse owner is a journey,” she says. “It’s about loving the horses, sharing moments with others, and holding onto hope”.
At home, Sue is surrounded by the animals she loves, living with her two cherished horses – Bill, a 6-year-old Irish Cob she enjoys schooling and hacking along the beach and local lanes, and Levi, a 22-year-old thoroughbred cross Cob who is now retired.
Now, through racing, she’s giving back in Michael’s name.
The Michael Maine Memorial Cup is more than just a race—it’s a legacy of love, a celebration of life, and a meaningful contribution to a vital cause.
You can join Sue and the Chepstow racing community this Saturday for a night that goes far beyond the track.
A night that honours Michael, supports life-changing research, and reminds everyone of the power of hope, family, and the joy of the sport.
Donations can be made to Brain Tumour Research in memory of Michael Maine at https://michael-maine.muchloved.com
