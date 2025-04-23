Pittsburg under Callum Pritchard also placed second for Sellack trainer Ryan Potter at Market Rasen in the £7,500 Station Adoption Group Handicap Chase after going off as 9/5 favourite, matching 100/30 stablemate Shesupincourt under Ben Poste earlier in the week at Warwick in the £7,000 eventmasters.co.uk Mares' Handicap Chase.