THERE were more visits to the winner's enclosure for Wye Valley trainers last week.
Woolhope trainer Tom Lacey followed up big wins by Cruz Control and The Lord Maid at the Aintree Grand National and Ayr Scottish National meetings with more successes at Plumpton and Market Rasen.
First up on Saturday at Plumpton, 11/2 shot My Friend Sean under jockey Cameron Iles stormed home 4 1/2L clear to win the £16,000 Harry & Betty Savill Memorial Novices' Handicap Hurdle over 2m 1f.
The six-year-old was pushed along to lead two out before jumping the last in style and racing away from 7/2 shot Officer of State under Niall Houlihan.
Then 50 minutes later at Market Rasen, Walden ridden by Herefordshire jockey Stan Sheppard came home at 5/1 to win the £7,000 Every Race Live On Racing TV Maiden Hurdle over 2m 4 1/2f.
The horse led coming to the second last and despite being challenged on the run in eased clear to win by 3L from 13/2 shot Presenting Milan ridden by Harry Reed.
Hentland trainer Tom Symonds also saw 100/30 shot Dromlac Jury place third in the £25,000 Holland Cooper Mares' Handicap Chase at Cheltenham over 2m 1/2f on Thursday, securing a £3,000 pay out 5 1/4L behind 2/1 favourite Shakeyatailfeather and 1L behind 5/2 shot Somespring Special.
Pittsburg under Callum Pritchard also placed second for Sellack trainer Ryan Potter at Market Rasen in the £7,500 Station Adoption Group Handicap Chase after going off as 9/5 favourite, matching 100/30 stablemate Shesupincourt under Ben Poste earlier in the week at Warwick in the £7,000 eventmasters.co.uk Mares' Handicap Chase.
Mistertommyshelby under Freddie Mitchell also took third for the yard in the £6,000 Grace And Dotty Fedora's And Feathers Handicap Chase at Southwell.