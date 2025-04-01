TWO-time Haydock Betfair Chase winner Royale Pagaille is set to fly the flag for Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams’ yard in the Randox Grand National on Saturday (4pm), three weeks after placing sixth for the third time in Cheltenham’s Gold Cup.
But Cotswold Chase-winning stablemate L'Homme Presse has been ruled out of the world’s biggest steeplechase, having previously missed the Gold Cup as well.
The latter’s co-owner Andy Edwards said: “Sadly L’Homme Presse will not run in the Grand National. He is sound and fine, but we just ran out of time. We are bitterly disappointed not to be running next weekend.”
L'Homme Presse was set to lead the British challenge in last month’s Gold Cup, after fourth in 2024 when he was injured by another horse when leading two from home.
But the 10-year-old was withdrawn from the festival showcase after being pulled up early on in the Ascot Chase, his trainer citing "a troubling week" for the decision.
And despite hopes of an Aintree appearance, they have also now evaporated, with King’s Caple stablemate Fontaines Collonges also no longer a contender.
Royale Pagaille – who is also a two-time winner of Haydock’s Peter Marsh Chase – is set to make a Merseyside return though, rated up to 50/1 for the National and as far out as 125/1.
Owner Rich Ricci said: “He’s not the easiest fellow to train; a bit like the owner, he’s a bit clumsy and he always has a niggle and he seems to hurt himself in every race.
“Venetia has nursed an awful lot of winning form out of him and prize-money. He’s been a great horse to own and she’s done a magnificent job.”
And Venetia knows all about upsetting the odds to win the National, with Mon Mome taking the crown in 2009 at 100/1, when the Ross bookies were famously cleaned out.
Meanwhile, Sellack trainer Ryan Potter had a winner at Market Rasen last week, 13/8 favourite Pittsburg taking the £7,500 Handicap Chase under jockey Freddie Mitchell by 2 1/4L.