HALLOWEEN held no fear for Wye Valley trainer Venetia Williams, as Djelo stormed to a £56,000 payday with victory at Wetherby in Britain's first big autumn chase.

It was only her fourth runner since the jumps season started, but the seven-year-old 11/4 shot delivered under jockey Charlie Deutsch to land the three-mile Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase by 1L from Paul Nicholls' 5/1 rated Pic D'Orhy, ridden by Harry Cobden.

Djelo proved himself with wins in the Peterborough and Denman Chases in 2024-25, and having won first time out every season in Britain, the King's Caple-trained mount kept up that record with a battling display.

Although Pic D'Orhy fought back when headed after two out, Djelo found plenty on the run-in to edge clear, with the rest of the field trailing 21L back.

Charlie Deutsch with the trophy after Djelo's win at Wetherby (Wetherby Racecourse)

Deutsch told Racing Post: "It surprised me how much Pic D'Orhy came back at us. I thought he was beat and he's actually kept fighting."

And the rider believes there could be more to come, saying: "When you've got a seven-year-old, you hope they're progressing horses. Hopefully they can improve with age."

Williams said: "He's an exciting horse. He's a seven-year-old, that's easy to forget. He's achieved a lot. Let's hope he can go on again.

"I was really thrilled. It was quite a fight. I thought he was going to win, then I thought he was going to get beaten. Pic D'Orhy is obviously very talented. It was quite a battle to the line.

"We've got to go back for the Peterborough again, haven't we? I know it's a step back in trip but there's no reason why he can't be so effective.

"He certainly was last year. These good horses don't usually have a specific distance."

On the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, Williams stressed: "It's one step at a time," but confirmed Djelo would be entered.