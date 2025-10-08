After a short hiatus and years at Ffos Las, it returns to Chepstow now attracting a strong field including Cracking Rhapsody, Celtic Dino, No Risk No Fun, Wilful, Tutti Quanti, Moon Chime 85, and Inside Man. With trainers including Jonjo & AJ O’Neill, Paul Nicholls and Sam Thomas the race promises a thrilling conclusion to the festival.