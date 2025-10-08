THE NATIONAL Hunt season officially swings into action this weekend with the first-ever three-day Dragonbet Welsh Racing Festival at Chepstow Racecourse.
Racing fans can expect top-class action on the track, with the highlight being the return of the Dragonbet Welsh Champion Hurdle on Sunday.
The festival opens on Friday, 10th October, with the Persian War Novices’ Hurdle as the highlight of the opening day
The Grade 2 event has a prestigious roll of honour including past winners Silviniaco Conti, Blaklion, and Thyme Hill. The event promises a competitive field of novice hurdlers, offering a thrilling start to the season.
Saturday, 11th October, is shaping up as a festival highlight with the feature race, the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy, a £75,000 contest with a history of notable winners, including Don’t Push It and Ballyoptic.
Alongside the racing, festival-goers can expect a lively atmosphere with entertainment and music on the course, giving fans plenty to enjoy both on and off the track.
Sunday sees the much-anticipated return of the Dragonbet Welsh Champion Hurdle, first run at Chepstow in 1969. The race has previously featured British and Irish hurdling stars such as Persian War and Sea Pigeon.
After a short hiatus and years at Ffos Las, it returns to Chepstow now attracting a strong field including Cracking Rhapsody, Celtic Dino, No Risk No Fun, Wilful, Tutti Quanti, Moon Chime 85, and Inside Man. With trainers including Jonjo & AJ O’Neill, Paul Nicholls and Sam Thomas the race promises a thrilling conclusion to the festival.
Across the weekend, festival-goers can expect competitive fields, historic races, and a lively course atmosphere, making it a must-visit for National Hunt enthusiasts in the region.
Whether cheering on future stars or enjoying the entertainment, the new three-day Welsh Racing Festival promises something for everyone.
