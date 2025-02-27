CHEPSTOW Racecourse has been named one of the top racecourses in the UK in a new study ranking the best venues for a day at the races.
The Monmouthshire track was placed joint 18th in a guide compiled by Online Betting Guide Racing, which assessed racecourses across the country based on ticket prices, transport accessibility, review scores, social media following, search data, and the number of race meetings hosted each year.
Chepstow earned a racecourse score of 5.51 out of 10 making it the highest-ranked venues in Wales.
The study highlighted the track's affordable ticket prices, with adult admission starting from £24, as well as its 30 race days held throughout the year — one of the highest numbers of fixtures among UK venues.
The course is also one of the most searched racecourses in the country, generating more than 373,000 Google searches in 2024. It has a growing online following with 33,600 followers on X and 14,800 on Instagram, reflecting its increasing popularity among racing fans.
Despite its place outside the top 10, Chepstow remains a key fixture in the racing calendar and one the most popular racecourse in Wales.
The course is best known for hosting the Coral Welsh Grand National each December — one of the country's most prestigious racing events — as well as regular jump and flat meetings throughout the year.
The venue has also become a popular destination for racing fans from across the region, with many making the journey across the Severn Bridge for its lively atmosphere and picturesque setting.
With its mix of competitive racing, scenic surroundings, and accessible prices, Chepstow's recognition highlights its importance as one of the leading racecourses in the South West and Wales.
The full list of the best racecourses in the UK for 2025 can be viewed on the OLBG website.