We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them into glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

BACK in the swinging sixties, as part of the European Friendship Plan, our fair county of Monmouthshire was twinned with the German city of Bruchsal, which incidentally is renowned for being Europe’s largest asparagus producer. As a result in 1968 Abergavenny was twinned with Ostringen - one of the towns located within the Bruchsal area. At that time former Thursday's player Terry Hodgins pondered, ‘What do both Germany and Britain have in common?’ The answer hit him like a thunderbolt - ‘Their mutual love of football!’And he went on to organise a historic series of games between the two towns. Here's a pic from one of them at Pen-y-Pound. ( Tindle News )

IN the old days when Elmer Fudd was something of a national treasure in Monmouthshire, the menfolk of the area would think nothing of dressing up in tweed, grabbing a pipe and taking their double-barrel guns for a little stroll to bag some "pwesky wabbits!" The hills would often be alive with the booming of thousands of shotguns and cries of, "There's one Arthur!" And, "You nearly had him, George!" Because of the brandy imbued by the hunters, most bunnies stayed well clear of the pot. But let's remember that time with this picture of J.M. Bannerman and his three sons, John, Ronald, and Robert at Wyastone Lays in 1900. ( Monmouth Museum )