THE inaugural DragonBet Welsh Racing Festival delivered three days of top-class jump racing at Chepstow, with big-name trainers making early-season statements and local stars providing memorable moments.
There was home success as Sunday’s finale saw Monmouthshire-raised trainer Sam Thomas celebrating victory with Celtic Dino in the Welsh Champion Hurdle, jockey Dylan Johnstone surviving a scrappy jump at the last to ride the 6/4 favourite to a 2 1/4L win from Alexei in the £50,000 feature race.
It was a fifth win in the contest for owner Dai Walters, which was returning to Chepstow from Ffos Las after a 20-year absence, having won with Lump Sum on the west Wales course he founded last year.
And Abergavenny-born trainer Thomas, who won the Gold Cup as a jockey on Denman in 2008, said: “He had his conditions and it's a big relief to see him do that.
“He's a beautiful mover, covers the ground well and is a very nice horse. I felt he had to do that if he was going to continue progressing.
"He's very much ground dependent, but he's earned his place in the Fighting Fifth (at Newcastle next month).
"It's great to win this. I'm a very proud Welshman, as is the guv'nor, so it's extra special.
“I felt for Ffos Las as they lost their big race, but Chepstow is one of my favourite racecourses and I'm glad to support this meeting."
Friday’s opener set the tone for an exciting weekend, as Frontier Prince held off the penalised Fasol to take the Novices’ Hurdle, while Masked Man produced a bold front-running display to win the second division by 12L for the Twiston-Davies team.
The mares’ handicap provided drama as Somespring Special recovered from a stumble at the last to claim victory, and Hang In There capitalised on a late error from Torn And Frayed to land the day’s feature chase.
The highlight came in the Persian War Novices’ Hurdle, where Pembrokeshire’s Bowen brothers delivered a family spectacle.
Champion jockey Sean Bowen guided Olly Murphy’s Sticktotheplan to victory, while James Bowen took second on Gordon Elliott’s 20/1 Kainsbourg, completing a memorable one-two.
Saturday’s card maintained the excitement, building towards the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy Handicap Hurdle.
Early winners included Ammes, who cruised to victory in the Juvenile Hurdle for James Owen under Sean Bowen, and In The Air, who led all the way in the Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase for Alex Hales with Ciaran Gethings aboard.
Ask Brewster produced a brave late rally in the Native River Handicap Chase, regaining the lead at the last under Adam Wedge for Barry’s Evan Williams after a sustained battle with Ballycamus.
The £75,000 Silver Trophy proved another highlight for Olly Murphy and Sean Bowen, returning to the winner’s enclosure with 12/1 shot Rambo T, who overhauled 50/1 outsider Paggane, ridden by James Bowen, in the closing strides.
Murphy admitted he was “pinching himself” after the second feature triumph, which boosted the stable’s early-season title hopes and earned more than £80,000 in prize money.
On Sunday ,Settle Down Jill and Royal Infantry also impressed, with the latter finishing third for Dan Skelton and the former securing another festival success in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle for Dan and Harry Skelton.
Saint Segal took the John Ayres Memorial for Jane Williams and Ciaran Gethings, while Washington took the Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle for Harry Derham and Paul O’Brien.
Three days of thrilling finishes, family battles, and Welsh-trained success marked the DragonBet Welsh Racing Festival as a triumphant new addition to the National Hunt calendar and a fitting start to the season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.