EXCITEMENT is building ahead of Wales' biggest horse race at Chepstow Racecourse later this month – the Coral Welsh Grand National.
Entries were made last week and Jubilee Express trained by Abergavenny-raised Gold Cup winning jockey Sam Thomas has been made favourite to land a home victory.
Trained near Cardiff by Sam Thomas, the eight-year-old featured among 52 entries for the National, which takes place on Saturday, December 27.
And his credentials for the stamina-sapping marathon are clearly liked by odds compilers at Coral, which has sponsored the £170,000 event since 1973.
In the Dai Walters-owned Jubilee Express, Thomas appears to have a fine chance of another success after Iwilldoit struck for him in 2021.
The French-bred gelding was second in the Welsh National behind Val Dancer last year and remains unexposed as a chaser, so it is little surprise Coral make him its 7-1 favourite.
Thomas, who famously rode Denman to Gold Cup glory in 2008, enjoyed a run of success throughout November, including a dominant 8 1/2L win for 9/4 shot C'est Different in the £32,000 Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen over 2m 7f last week.
Next up in the Welsh National at 8-1 is the Nick Gifford-trained Aworkinprogress, who would likely be popular among punters, as he has won his last six races and is unbeaten in five starts over fences.
It would be some story should he prevail, as Gifford’s late father Josh saddled Forty Secrets to Welsh National glory 63 years ago.
Git Maker and Haiti Couleurs are 10-1 chances and also possess solid claims.
The former is a heavy-ground course winner whose in-form trainer Jamie Snowden has long thought his contender is perfect for the 3m 6½f contest, while Haiti Couleurs disappointed in the Betfair Chase recently, but last term won the National Hunt Chase over 3m 6f at the Cheltenham Festival before triumphing in the Irish Grand National, and it is not hard to envisage him bouncing back.
Only one horse, Bonanza Boy, has won the Coral Welsh Grand National in consecutive years, so Val Dancer might be up against it, but he looks poised for another bold show, and Coral make him a 12-1 shot along with Rock My Way, Herakles Westwood and Mr Vango, who was favourite last year, but missed out after connections deemed he was a “little bit flat”.
The nine-year-old, however, is another who seems to tick plenty of boxes for Chepstow’s flagship race and the picture for it could become clearer on Saturday when the track stages its Coral Welsh Grand National Trial this Saturday (December 6).
That has been an adequate guide in recent years as Secret Reprieve, Iwilldoit and Nassalam have all won it before going to capture the big one.
Gates open at 10am on Saturday and the first of seven races is due off at 11.55am as Chepstow gets into the festive spirit with its Christmas Party Raceday, which includes an Elton John tribute act.
Racegoers are encouraged to wear their best (or silliest!) Christmas jumpers and to stick around after racing for more live entertainment.
Tickets start at £24 and more details can be found on the website at https://www.chepstow-racecourse.co.uk, which also features information about advance booking for Coral Welsh Grand National Day.
