A SAM Judge hat-trick, including two from the spot, helped seal a 4-1 win for the Daffs at Bourton Rovers on Saturday, sending them through to the third round of the UHL Supplementary Challenge Cup.
The hosts beat Newent's 2nds 4-0 in their last game, and it was goalless throughout the first half until right on half-time, when a foul in the box led to a Daffs penalty, confidently converted by Judge for a 1-0 lead at the break.
And within two minutes of the restart, Bourton paid the penalty again, conceding a second spot-kick that Judge fired in for 2-0.
The hosts hit back with 20 minutes to play though through a goal from Harry Burrell to create a tense finish.
But Judge calmed Newent nerves with five minutes of normal time left, pouncing on a bouncing Simon Craddock shot to score his hat-trick.
And right on 90 minutes, Ben Harbourne sealed the deal heading home a Max Poidevin free-kick.
But Ruardean Hill Rangers missed a chance to stop their slide down the Gloucestershire League table after leading 2-1, losing 3-2 at home to bottom-half Wick.
Hill took the lead on seven minutes from a corner swung in by Ollie Mason, which deceived the keeper and left Fin Jones a free header at the back post.
But Wick equalised from the spot through George Lloyd six minutes later after Hill keeper Aaron Underwood felled Wick striker Sam Archer.
Hill regained the lead five minutes before the break from a Steve Clark screamer into the top corner from 25 yards and went into half-time a goal to the good.
But Wick levelled on the hour mark when Underwood spilled a shot and Lloyd tapped home the rebound.
And four minutes from normal time, Bailey Rudge fired home what proved to be the winner from the edge of the box.
Elsewhere, goals from Lee Morton, Aaron Powell and Finlay Morris secured a 3-1 home win for Lydbrook over Dursley in the Gloucestershire Senior Amateur Cup.
But Gloucestershire Northern 2 table mates Mitcheldean were hit for six without reply at home to league leaders Hardwicke, leaving them bottom.
Huntley fired a great eight to go top of North Gloucestershire Premier, hammering hosts Ellwood 8-1 through a Lee James hat-trick, a Daniel Hall brace and goals from Reuben Fishpool, Callum Love and Marc Matthews.
But Howle Hill were humbled by the same margin at home to Holme Lacey in the Herefordshire Junior Cup, Toby Alexander with their goal.
And Ruardean Hill 2nds were beaten 6-2 at Westbury in the JO Roberts Cup, Tommy Coleman with a consolation brace.
Ross Juniors sadly conceded their George Sandoe Cup match at Sling, but Lydbrook 2nds won 2-1 at home to Yorkley thanks to a James Truly brace, leaving them second in NG1, while a Finn Mudie-Jones goal gave Ruardean United a 1-0 win at Tidenham.
Mitcheldean 2nds lost 5-2 away to Milkwall 2nds in NG2, Ben Didcote and Daniel O’Moore their scorers.
But Ryan Shinners fired Ruardean Hill A to a 1-0 home win over Harrow Hill B in NG3.
