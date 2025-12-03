NEWENT Town moved into the Hellenic One play-off zone with a 2-0 home win over Thame United 2nds on Saturday.
The Daffs went close on 20 minutes when Jaber Ahmed picked the ball up on the edge of the box and smashed it just over.
And three minutes later acrobatics from Dylan Hart set up George Brand who blazed over from short range, before Callum Preece brought a save from the keeper, but Sam Judge couldn’t convert the rebound.
Hart then almost broke the deadlock cutting in and blasting over just before half-time, but it was 0-0 at the break with all to play for.
But the Wildsmith Meadow faithful didn't have long to wait, as four minutes into the second period, a Preece delivery was dropped by the Thame keeper, with the ball bouncing to Judge who set up Hart to smash home for 1-0.
And the Daffs immediately pushed forward looking to extend the lead, Ben Harboure letting fly from distance, with the keeper this time equal to the task.
Three minutes later Newent thought they should have had a penalty, Tiago Ribeiro threading the ball through to Harbourne who smashed it straight at the keeper, with the ball rebounding to Hart who was felled trying to round him, but their appeals went unheeded.
Ribeiro then span the whole Thame defence in midfield to slot in Judge who was rugby tackled to the ground on the edge of the box.
And on the hour-mark, Hart stepped up to curl the ball over the wall into the net for 2-0, with the keeper rooted to the spot.
With five minutes left, Hart almost had his hat-trick, toe-poking a whipped-in Oliver Godfrey cross just wide, but it stayed 2-0 to lift Newent to fifth.
The Daffs visit Brimscombe & Thrupp on Saturday (December 6), while the 2nds play UDA Gloucestershire at Viney St Swithins in the Bateman’s Cup.
