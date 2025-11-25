NEWENT Town bounced back from a 3-0 midweek Wiseman's Cup defeat to Hellenic Premier high-flyers Droitwich Spa with a gritty 3-1 league win at home to Chipping Sodbury on Saturday.
The Daffs survived a scare on 18 minutes when Ibrahim Akhlaq blocked a shot on the goal line.
But just three minutes later the hosts were in front, Dylan Hart going one-on-one with the keeper and cooly slotting home.
A whipped cross on 36 minutes then saw a shot flashed just wide, before a Connor Wagstaff cross was almost deflected into the Chipping net.
But it was 2-0 three minutes before the break, when Ben Harbourne feinted to send three defenders the wrong way and blasted it through the keeper.
It wasn't over yet though, as the visitors hit back with half an hour left when a superb strike from the edge of the box gave the keeper no chance.
The points were secured in the 72nd minute though, when Kyle Taylor bent the ball into the bottom corner for 3-1, lifting the Daffs to sixth in Hellenic One.
Newent host Thame United 2nds (3pm) this Saturday (November 29) followed by a ‘festive social’ in the clubhouse, while Newent Development will want to bounce back from a 6-1 loss to Highworth Town at Bourton Rovers in the Bateman Two Cup.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.