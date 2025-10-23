Gwent Premier League Premier Division
RTB Ebbw Vale 1 Monmouth Town FC 3
THE Kingfishers flew to the top of the league after an impressive away win in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at RTB Ebbw Vale, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
A tense match between the two high-flying sides saw the Kingfishers overcome the challenge from the league leaders to leapfrog them to top spot.
However, it was a quick start from the hosts, who took the lead within the first two minutes after a poorly cleared attack by Town, who paid the price as Sam Evans scored the opening goal.
It didn’t take long for Monmouth to get back level though, with Robbie Atkinson scoring a great solo goal in the 10th minute having proved a big threat in the opening period.
The visitors continued to push forward and were rewarded again when they grabbed the lead in the 24th minute.
A well-played through ball from Jake Bevan found Brad Phillips, who dribbled the ball round the goalkeeper to score into an open goal for 2-1.
But RTB came close to equalising towards the end of first half, with a dangerous cross played in.
Connor Evans was the target man but it just missed him and the ball was cleared by Fin Thorp.
Despite further chances for both sides, Monmouth went into the break a goal to the good at the Hilltop Stadium.
And for the second half, it was all about keeping the lead for the visitors and containing the hosts’ threat, which they did superbly.
And with the game deep into stoppage time, the Kingfishers put the icing on the cake with a third goal.
Nine minutes into added time, Monmouth countered with Iwan Mooney sprinting forward and sealing the victory in style.
The referee brought the game to an end moments later, with the Kingfishers celebrating a 3-1 win which puts them top of the Gwent Premier League by one point, after seven wins, five draws and just the one loss from their 13 games to date.
First team manager Jack Alderdice said: “It was a bit of a topsy-turvy game. We started very slow, a really shaky start, and lacked a lot of composure, on and off the ball.
“But as soon as we calmed down, our front boys were causing them all sorts of problems.
“We got the lead going into half-time, second half we showed heart and spirit – I think we should possibly have killed the game a little bit earlier, but the heart we showed is something over the years with such a young side hasn’t happened so much.
“I’m really, really happy, I think our season has really started now. With eight games now at home in the next nine, it’s a real opportunity for us to push on.”
Man of the match was again awarded to Jake Bevan for his superb midfield performance and his contribution to the second goal for Town.
The Kingfishers – who share their ground with Monmouth Cricket Club and have to wait to the end of the cricket season to play there – now have eight home games in their next nine, starting off with PILCS this Saturday (October 25), as they look to maintain their position at the top.
Future fixtures for the rest of 2025 are Newport Corinthians H (November 1), Clydach Wasps H (November 8), Newport Saints H (November 15), Newport Saints A (November 22), Abertillery Excelsiors H (November 29), Sifil AFC H (December 6), Rogerstone H (December 13), and Wattsville H (December 20).
The 2nds are away to East Gwent One leaders Chepstow Town 2nds this Saturday.
