CHRISTMAS came early for Ross Juniors Women as they handed Droitwich a 12-1 drubbing at Hereford’s 3G Sports Academy on Sunday, producing a superb performance in tough conditions.
The first 20 minutes offered little as both sides adjusted to the wet, cold and windy conditions.
But once Ross found their rhythm, the momentum shifted dramatically, as a relentless midfield and attacking unit of Lily Irving, Macy Walker, Hollie Mace, Millie Malsom, and Lauren Creed drove them forward before the breakthrough duly arrived.
In a blistering 13-minute spell, Irving, Creed, and Jess Rumsey – making her first start for Juniors – all found the net to put Ross firmly in control.
Creed then added her second before Darcy Baker joined the party, giving Ross a commanding 5-0 half-time lead.
If anything, the wind strengthened after the break, and Ross spent the early moments pinned back.
But the defensive trio of Jessica Ruck, Megan Boardman and Shannon Parton stood tall, showing calmness and resilience to keep the visitors at bay and take the wind out of their sails.
With the platform set, Ross (sponsored by 21Wellbeing, HP Scaffolding and the Hope & Anchor) surged forward again and unleashed a second-half goal fest, Creed finishing with four goals, and Baker and Malsom with hat-tricks.
The only blemish was a stunning long-range strike from Droitwich’s No 14, who fired into the top corner.
Coach’s ‘Girl of the Game’ was Lauren Creed fo “a fantastic display at wing-back, showing relentless energy and desire to get into the box, rewarded with four goals”.
The Opposition’s ‘Girl of the Game’ was Jess Rumsey on her first full start, who “truly shone with excellent touches, clever link-up play, and capped her performance with a well-taken goal”.
Victory leaves Juniors third in the Mid West Counties League, with a visit to Welland on Sunday (December 14) in their final game before the festive break.
