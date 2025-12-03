COLIN England continues to actively play for Athletico Ross-on-Wye walking football team at the ripe age of 80.
A natural defender with telescopic legs along with the ability to read the game, he often influences results in training sessions and crops up with the odd goal or two.
However, Colin’s game revolves around his vast experience as a 'stopper' and can man mark and manage the so-called playmakers with ease.
Colin also volunteers on occasions for goalkeeping duties where he throws himself about more akin to a teenager.
Football runs in the family with Colin’s son playing in goal for England over-50s in the full version of the game.
Walking football is designed for over 50s so, Colin is still playing against players 30 years his peers and holds his own.
And he was presented by Athletico Ross-on-Wye club secretary Dave Spray with an engraved glass tankard at last Thursday’s training session, a few days after turning 80.
Dave said: “For Colin, still playing brings back the memories of yester-year together with making new ones. Congratulations Colin.”
Athletico Ross-on-Wye are a friendly bunch who train on Thursday evenings from 7-8pm where all abilities are welcome.
They also enter competions and are looking to enter a league in Gloucester at over-50 and over-60 level.
