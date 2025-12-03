NEWENT marked the start of the festive season on Saturday, November 29 as residents gathered for the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On.
The event centred on the afternoon procession, which began at 4PM and attracted a strong turnout. Santa’s sleigh led the route, followed by local groups and a number of Disney characters who interacted with families along the way.
The switch on took place shortly after the procession arrived in the centre. Mickey and Minnie Mouse were invited to activate the lights, counting down with the crowd before the town’s decorations were illuminated.
Following the switch on, Disney characters continued to meet families while visitors explored the rides and activities available throughout the evening.
