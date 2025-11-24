CHEPSTOW CHORAL SOCIETY will return to St Mary’s Priory Church, Chepstow, for their annual Christmas Concert on Sunday December 14 at 3pm after recently sharing with Monmouth Choral Society’s major concert performance of Elgar’s momentous choral work Dream of Gerontius.
Both choirs had been preparing for this wonderful occasion for many months, and the joint concert was a truly memorable occasion – and a “first” combined venture for everyone to a packed audience. Both Musical Directors – Steven Kings (Monmouth) and Graham Bull (Chepstow) are to be congratulated for their roles in ensuring the success of this tremendous evening, and the two choirs worked together perfectly, and musically in every way.
Around 150 musicians were involved, including the Regency Sinfonia, and Chepstow Choral Society’s participation was indeed a massive success for the choir as well as being a most memorable occasion which it is hoped will be repeated in the future.
Christmas music now beckons and for Chepstow the main event will see the choir returning to St Mary’s Priory Church, Chepstow after an absence of some five years. Joining the society will be soprano Alison Wray and choristers from Dean Close St John’s-on-the Hill School, Chepstow. The programme will include well-loved family carols, seasonal readings, special choral items.
The choir will be hoping for a wonderful conclusion after what has been a memorable year, which started with a major Spring Concert in March with the CCS Orchestra, and included the Summer Concert in June, followed by joining the “Celebration of Singing” weekend at the very end of June, with the Singing Club and other local vocal groups.
Once into the New Year 2026, the Society will commence work on their 2026 Spring Concert – “Glorious Music from Venice and Vienna “ which will include Vivaldi’s “Gloria”, Schubert’s “Mass in G”, and items by Mozart. The CCS Orchestra will also include an Albinoni Oboe Concerto.
Comments
