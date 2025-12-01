There’s a rare chance to escape the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations with a traditional concert performed by the Newent Orchestra in the beautifully decorated St Mary’s Church on Saturday, December 13.
As always, this wonderful group of musicians will be playing some Christmas crackers alongside some more unusual pieces under the baton of conductor, Tobias Lazenbury-Halliwell.
Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker is a firm favourite over the festive season and their selections are sure to please. Bizet’s Jeux d’Enfants will be well known to all.
Hot on their heels is an arrangement of Gaudete, a 16th century Christmas Carol which some may remember being an A Capella hit by British folk band, Steeleye Span, in 1973. This is performed by Guy Fletcher (flute), Claire Townsend (clarinet) and Glenn Burns (bassoon).
The first half will also include Howard Blake’s evergreen music, Walking in The Air (theme from ‘The Snowman’) performed by Arthur Sampson (trumpet) and Tobias Lazenbury-Halliwell on piano. It concludes with the Christmas classic, Sleigh Ride. Written by Leroy Anderson in 1948 it became a hit when The Ronettes recorded a cover for Phil Spector in 1963.
The second half features Robert Schumann’s 1st Symphony in B major, Op.38 (1841), 'Spring Symphony'. When he had written his symphony, Schumann wrote imploringly, "Could you breathe a little of the longing for spring into your orchestra as they play?" The premier was conducted by Felix Mendelssohn.
Skaters gliding around the Bois de Boulogne in Paris are conjured up in Emile Waldteufel’s Les Patineurs – instantly recognisable!
Adult ticket price is just £10 on the door or via the website – students and children go free. Entry includes wine/soft drinks and mince pies.
