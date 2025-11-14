A FOREST of Dean darts enthusiast is seeking sponsors, as he turns his focus to the next stage in his arrows journey.
Harry Williams, a 30-year-old factory worker from Lydney, hopes to turn his love of the game into a professional viability, with plans to attend the Professional Darts Corporation’s Q-School next year.
The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) Q-School will run from Monday, January 5 to Sunday, January 11 at Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena. If successful at the event, Harry will earn the opportunity to compete alongside the sport’s biggest names on the circuit, with a two-year PDC Tour Card.
Harry Williams said: “My passion for the sport started when I was 18. At the time, there wasn’t a big darts community in the Forest. I was one of a few others who used to throw a couple of darts in the pub, but that was about it.
“I started taking darts more seriously following a season where I was playing for a Chepstow super league side which won the UKDA and had phenomenal players. When you’re mixing with them and the averages they had, it made me think maybe I could take this seriously. I think I’m up for the challenge.”
Harry currently plays for the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire’s super league and Cwmbran Workingmen's Club in Gwent’s super league. Previously, he played in the Tidenham and District Darts League too.
The Forest dartist explained he would love to be successful at Q-School and go on to keep his tour card. However, if he is unsuccessful, he will be given the opportunity to play in the PDC’s Challenge Tour - a task he feels he could compete in too.
Harry said: “The biggest challenge with Q-School is there are so many good players and different phases. It would be lovely to get through the first and give myself the best chance to earn a tour card.
“I’ve definitely got more confident. I now look at players and say I can win this, whereas two years ago I may have thought they were too good for me.”
If Harry can realise the dream and earn a tour card, he could meet his super league team mate Nick Kenny, a PDC player who reached the third round of last year’s World Darts Championship, losing to then World Champion Luke Humphries.
Nick Kenny said: “Harry’s got a great chance of getting through the first stage. He just needs to play consistent darts like he does at super league and for county. It won’t be a walk in the park, but he’s just got to enjoy it and take it easy.
“Harry’s an asset to our team, one of the best players and he’s getting better all the time.”
Players entering Q-School must pay an entry fee of £550, then must find their own accommodation and other expenses.
If members of the community or local businesses wish to sponsor Harry or would like to find out more, they can contact him on 07538487147.
