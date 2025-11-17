Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm November 19 to 6am November 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound, junction 2 exit and entry slip roads, 7.5T weight limit suspended with traffic light control.
• M4, from 10pm November 21 to 6am November 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.