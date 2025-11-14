The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Forest of Dean constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 14, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Forest of Dean were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 4,451 out of 2,943,735 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,635 out of 1,026,956 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 979 out of 628,087 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 395 out of 258,619 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 326 out of 169,886 total signatures
• Make it an offence for a person's dog to kill another pet and prosecute owners — 326 out of 54,516 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 274 out of 190,721 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 266 out of 176,306 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 263 out of 105,094 total signatures
• Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 178 out of 84,825 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.