THE family of a Royal Marine who died in an early morning motorway collision near the old Severn Bridge has paid tribute to him.
Joshua Houghton, 21, from Devon whn his Audi S1 Quattro crashed near the Chepstow junction of the M48.
Police officers and paramedics attended the scene of the single car collision at 2.30am on Saturday, November 1.
His family, who continue to be supported by specialist officers, has paid tribute, saying: "Joshua Houghton, Royal Marine Commando, adored son, brother, and friend, was someone who lit up the room the moment he walked in.
"His love of adventure and curiosity started at a young age, and he was well-known for his homemade experiments and creations.
"He adored his big brother, and always looked up to him, following him around like a shadow.
"With a smile for everyone and every situation, his love of life was infectious, and no outing was complete without some high adventure.
"With his growing interest in physical fitness and travel, and his passion and determination to always do the right thing, he soon found his true calling when he joined the Royal Marines, where the recruit tests are known to be the most difficult in the world.
"He smashed it to become an RM Commando in July and was stationed at 42 Commando.
"Having just completed his training, he was looking forward to learning more about his role as a Royal Commando with the same level of excitement, commitment, and enthusiasm that he had for everything.
"The four key words that the Royal Marines use to describe the personalities of those who dedicate their lives to protecting those in need, are courage, determination, cheerfulness, and unselfishness. These four words sum up just what made Joshua tick.
"His friends described him as their inspiration; he felt like a brother to many, and he was known for his jokes and random facts that made his friends laugh.
"Joshua was someone who saw the good in everyone, and no matter what he faced, it was always with his massive smile and sense of humour.
"He was afraid of nothing, and his bold and enterprising skills were always at the forefront of everything he did, and he was always there to support his friends.
"Bcking the trend for social media fame, he rarely bothered with any of that, instead relying on the human bond of true friendship and commitment.
"He has left a gigantic hole in the lives of so many people, but also a legacy of human warmth, compassion and a deeply caring nature that will continue to be felt by everyone who knew him.
"His funeral will take place at St Albans Church, Lympstone, The Spiritual Home of the Royal Marines.”
