A BANNED motorist who U-turned his car on the M48 and drove head-on towards 70mph traffic has been jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for another five years and 10 months.
Andrew Packwood, 41, from Mounton Road, Chepstow, told police he needed petrol and was trying to reach the Magor Services after turning his Ford Focus car around on the eastbound carriageway, Newport magistrates heard.
It was only luck that there was no collision as he then headed westbound onto the M4, narrowly missing oncoming cars.
The court heard his terrible driving record included having been jailed for 22 months for dangerous driving in 2020 after reversing at speed into a police car in Blaina.
He had already been banned from driving 13 times at that point, and was banned for a further five years.
Packwood admitted dangerous driving on November 18, driving while disqualified and uninsured, and failing to provide a specimen.
Gwent Police posted a photo of the car beside the slip road, saying: “This is a car facing the wrong way on the M4 near Magor. This is why...
“The vehicle was running out of fuel and so the driver decided to conduct a U-turn on the M48, meaning they were travelling westbound on the eastbound carriageway, aiming for Magor Services.
“After several near misses with other vehicles along the route, the vehicle was unable to get to the services and stopped on the M4 Magor on-slip, still facing the wrong way.
“A nearby roads policing officer was able to detain the driver, still in the driver’s seat...
“The driver, a 41-year-old male from the Chepstow area, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of: Dangerous driving, Disqualified driving, Failing to provide an evidential sample, No insurance.
“When intoxication had worn off, he was subsequently charged and remanded into custody.”
Packwood must also pay £239 in costs and a surcharge.
