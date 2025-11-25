Two Forest of Dean favourites have earned well-deserved recognition at the 2025 Bristol, Bath, Somerset and Gloucestershire Tourism Awards.
Forestry England prides itself in working with high-quality partners. With a diverse range of recreation businesses operating in the nation's forests, the variety and quality of the businesses it works tirelessly to help make the nation's forests special places to visit.
Celebrating excellence across the South West’s hospitality and visitor economy, the Tourism Awards ceremony was held at the Apex City of Bath Hotel last week. The evening was a vibrant celebration of the region’s exceptional tourism industry, showcasing the hard work, passion, and creativity which makes the South West so special.
Bringing together entries from across the South West, 78 accolades were presented across 25 categories, with four awards being presented to Forestry England site partners.
Forestry England Camping at Bracelands, nestled in the Forest of Dean a few miles from Symonds Yat Rock, secured two awards: Bronze in the Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year category and Bronze in the Dog Friendly Business of the Year category.
Adding to the Forest’s success, the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre Cafe also claimed two awards: Bronze in the Café/Tearoom of the Year category and Bronze in the Tourism Event/Festival of the Year category for FOD Fest.
Dan Weston, Recreation Manager at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, said: “The Forest of Dean is well-known as a destination for outdoor adventure, but these achievements highlight the Forest’s growing reputation as a destination for quality hospitality and recreation. These awards show just how hard our site partners work to make that possible, and all four of these wins are thoroughly deserved.”
