The Forest of Dean's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm November 26 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M50, from 9am December 3 2025 to 6pm January 9 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest Roundabout, Hard shoulder lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.