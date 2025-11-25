BUSINESSES in Monmouthshire affected by the floods associated with Storm Claudia will be eligible for financial support from Monmouthshire County Council, thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.
The council are currently working through the details and will provide further information on eligibility via their dedicated Storm Claudia webpage at monmouthshire.gov.uk/storm-claudia/ and their social media channels.
Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “We recognise the damage done to businesses in the county by the extreme flooding associated with Storm Claudia. We know how hard our businesses are working to operate and trade once again, and we applaud the outstanding efforts of business owners and their staff.
“Every citizen of Monmouthshire benefits from having businesses which can thrive on our high streets.
“The financial support that we can now offer to businesses will be funded by the Welsh Government. I thank the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretaries and civil servants for their effort in working with us to agree the scheme of financial support.”
The business support comes after last week’s announcement of financial support for residents. Residents can claim £500 for households with insurance, or£1,000 for households without insurance. Further information can be found on their website at monmouthshire.gov.uk/storm-claudia/or at the Humanitarian Centre at Shire Hall.
