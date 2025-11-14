Sandbags are being delivered to key locations around Lydney by the town council in preparation for Storm Claudia.
A volunteer effort co-ordinated by Lydney Town Council saw six tonnes of sand put into bags.
The bags can be found at Norchard Road, Hams Road car park, Forest Road, Station Road and Lakeside and are free to collect for residents.
The town council has thanked SWM Builders’ Merchants and Civils for the sand and bags and the volunteers who filled them.
Gloucestershire County Council has a guide on what to do in the event of flooding which is available at https://orlo.uk/UOo2e
