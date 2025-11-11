LYDNEY welcomed a new business to the town on Wednesday, October 29, with the Mayor officially cutting the ribbon.
The Forest of Dean Splatter Room, a business by Creative Monkeys, debuted at Regent’s Yard at 11am. It offers a unique experience to people of all ages to express their creativity and artistic side.
The Splatter Room was founded by Lydney resident Danielle Turley, whose Creative Monkeys business also has Craft Corner and Toy Shop.
Danielle Turley said: “I’ve always been the one whose house is full of paints, crafts, and kids getting creative, so it’s lovely to be able to bring that beyond my family and friends. It’s just me running things day to day, but I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of my amazing family.
“Since opening, it’s been wonderful to see so many people come in, laugh, and really enjoy the experience.
“It’s nerve-racking to start something new, but the support from everyone has been incredible. It’s amazing to see how much fun people have when they visit, and I really appreciate the encouragement you show just by popping in. It means the world to me to be part of such a welcoming community.”
Mayor of Lydney Town Council, Cllr Tasha Saunders said: “I was really honoured today to be asked to officially open The Splatter Room, a brand new and very unique addition to Lydney, and probably the whole Forest, The Forest of Dean Splatter Room.
“Huge congratulations to Danielle, Lee, and all the family who’ve made this creative space possible.”
The Mayor’s sentiments have been echoed by many in the Lydney community, something which Danielle has been grateful for.
Danielle said: “The community support has been amazing! Some people weren’t too sure what to expect at first, but once I explain what the Paint Splatter Room is all about, they get really excited — usually followed by the question, ‘Can we throw it at each other?’ My answer is usually, ‘As long as you’ve got your goggles on and don’t eat the paint, go for it and have fun!’
“The Paint Splatter Room, alongside the Creative Monkeys Toy Shop/Craft Corner, was originally something I wanted to try out within my family and my hometown, just to see how it would go.
“The response has been amazing, and I’m really enjoying every moment of it. I’m so pleased that this is a place where people of all abilities can come, get creative, and enjoy themselves. It’s been such a rewarding experience, and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.”
The business comes to the Forest as we lead up to Christmas. Danielle explained her Christmas plans for The Splatter Room, including Christmas gift vouchers arriving soon and the introduction of Christmas-themed shapes to paint.
While it is early days for the business, Danielle is hopeful that it becomes a well-established venue and a go-to creative outlet in Lydney, a place where people go to unwind, celebrate, and make memories.
