A WELL-used memorial bench outside a church has been destroyed by vandals.
The bench at St Mary’s Church in Chepstow was in memory of Llew Llewellyn who was the founder president of Chepstow Rotary Club in 1963.
The Rotary Club is hoping somebody will donate a replacement bench.
Club president Guy Wilson said he was “deeply saddened” by the vandalism which had left the bench unusable.
He said: “We have had this bench outside St Mary’s Parish Church in Chepstow in memory of Llew Llewellyn who was one of the club’s founding members.
“Chepstow Rotary does a lot locally, nationally and internationally for charity and I’m very saddened to see it badly destroyed.”
The bench has been a feature in the churchyard for many years and Mr Wilson had restored the bench a few years ago to extend its life.
Vandals appear to have jumped up and down on the bench, breaking the slats on which people sat.
Mr Wilson said: “I have no idea why anybody would want to destroy something that was there for the benefit of the community.
“It wasn’t in the best condition but it was still usable and I took it home a few years ago to restore it to keep it going.
“We would like to replace it and we are hoping there is somebody out there who will be able to donate a replacement.
Vicar of Chepstow Rev Phillip Averay said the bench was very well used.
He added: “It's really, really popular bench. It gets the sun and lots of older people sit on it.”
Anyone who would like to help with a replacement bench should contact Mr Wilson at [email protected]
