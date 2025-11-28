POLICE in The Forest of Dean arrested two people in Lydney following two separate drug warrant executions.
On Tuesday, November 25 at around 7.30am, officers successfully completed the warrants resulting in the arrests of a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, both from Lydney, on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
Police recovered the suspected Class A and B drugs, a quantity of cash, and a knuckle duster.
A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Drugs can have a devastating impact on our communities as they destroy lives. We will continue to work tirelessly to identify individuals who bring misery to our streets by selling illegal substances. We are committed to doing all we can to tackle drug-related crime in Gloucestershire."
A spokesperson for the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The Forest Neighbourhood Policing Team remains committed to tackling crime, protecting communities, and working collaboratively with partners and residents to ensure the Forest of Dean remains a safe place to live and work.”
Police said both people have been released on bail.
