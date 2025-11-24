Kacey-Rae, who currently lives in Cinderford in the Forest of Dean, is heavily pregnant and is believed to be with a teenager known as George. He's from the Wolverhampton area and has also been reported as missing.
They were last seen together in Kings Square in Gloucester at around 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday 23 November) and there were further sightings of them at around 8pm at Gloucester train station. Kacey-Rae has links to the Walsall area and officers believe the pair could be trying to make their way the West Midlands area.
Kacey-Rae is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and has brown hair with red dye in it which she wears on top of her head. She was wearing a pink hoodie, a black coat with a fur hood and grey leggings when she was last seen.
George is described as being around 6ft tall and of a large build with blonde hair and he was wearing a blue McKenzie tracksuit.Enquiries are ongoing to locate them and officers are now asking anyone who has seen Kacey-Rae or George or has any information on their whereabouts to call us on 101 and quote incident 344 of November 23.
If you can see them at the time of calling, dial 999 and ask for police.You can also give information through the Missing People charity on 116 000 or you can find out more information through the charity's website www.missingpeople.org.uk/police
